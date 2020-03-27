subscribe to newsletter
  • Lviv To Begin Mass Testing Of Citizens For Coronavirus Next Week – Regional Administration
27 March 2020, Friday, 18:52
Даша Зубкова
Lviv Region, Coronavirus, test, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, mass testing

The Lviv regional administration intends to begin mass testing of the region’s residents for coronavirus from the middle of next week.

The regional administration’s press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All efforts are aimed at protecting residents of Lviv region. We are now actively developing a protocol and rules for such tests. I suppose that the first mass tests will begin in the middle of next week. Conduct of such tests is not a matter for one day, it will take a lot of effort...," the Lviv regional administration’s head Maksym Kozytskyi said.

According to the press service, this is a joint project by the regional administration and the Lviv IT Cluster.

According to Kozytskyi, people who recently returned from abroad or had contact with confirmed coronavirus patients will be the first to be tested.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Ministry of Health has announced that healthcare institutions’ licenses will be revoked if they hide positive coronavirus test results.

