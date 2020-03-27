IMF Confirms Possible Expansion Of Financing For Ukraine If Land Reform And Law On Banks Adopted

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed possible expansion of the financing of Ukraine after adoption of the land reform and the law on ban on return of insolvent banks to former owners.

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She did not mention the amount of possible financing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, had discussed an increase in the financing of Ukraine.