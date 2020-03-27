Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules Train To Evacuate Ukrainians From Russia For March 27

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has scheduled a train to evacuate Ukrainians from Russia for Friday, March 27.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrzaliznytsia, on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Infrastructure, scheduled a run of train No.906 Kyiv - Moscow on March 27 and back to return to its countries citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation who, due to restrictive measures in connection with quarantine, are not able to cross border independently," the statement reads.

It is noted that the train will leave from Kyiv on Friday at 06:36 p.m., arrival in Moscow is scheduled for 10:14 a.m. on March 28.

In the opposite direction, the train under No.905 will leave Moscow on March 28 at 07:35 p.m., and will arrive in Kyiv on March 29 at 07:32 a.m.

Tickets for the specified train are available for sale only through the online system booking.uz.gov.ua.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to prohibit passenger traffic across the border to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Ukrainians who do not have time to return from abroad before March 28 will be gradually evacuated, but taking into account the epidemiological situation in their places of residence and the readiness of the Ukrainian medical system for their compulsory isolation.