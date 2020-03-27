subscribe to newsletter
  • People Aged 30-45 Years Suffer Most Often From Coronavirus In Ukraine - Health Ministry
27 March 2020, Friday, 13:43 87
People Aged 30-45 Years Suffer Most Often From Coronavirus In Ukraine - Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
In Ukraine, people aged 30-45 years are most often affected by coronavirus.

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If we look at the age breakdown, then among the sick people, people aged 30-45 are most affected, almost 38% of all sick," he said.

According to Liashko, the age group of 18-29 years old makes up 17% of all cases, 50-65 years old - 30% and more than 65 years old - 6%.

“That is, we see that among everyone who is sick, the age group of 18 to 49 years old is almost 50%. This indicates that the older age group still listens to the advice of the Ministry of Health, observes quarantine measures and limits its mobility. People from 18 to 49 years old are now dismissive of the threatening situation that has hung over the whole world," the deputy minister said.

He emphasized that self-isolation is now the only means that can save the health care system and without it, any other measures would not work.

"We must not allow a repetition of the situation that exists in Italy, Spain, France," Liashko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 10:00 a.m. on March 27, the number of recorded cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine increased by 62 to 218.

On March 25, 43 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed, on March 24 - 29 cases, on March 23 - 11 cases.

