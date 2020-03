Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine On March 26 Up 62 To 218 – Health Ministry

As at 10 a.m., March 27, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine had risen by 62 to 218.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, the overall number of the sick people reached 218.

Five people have died and four have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, a total of 43 coronavirus cases were confirmed, 29 cases on March 24, and 11 cases on March 23.