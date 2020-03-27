subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 8 To 55 – Klitschko
27 March 2020, Friday, 13:37
Events 2020-03-27T17:17:37+02:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

The number of those infected with the coronavirus in Kyiv as at the Friday morning had risen by eight to 55.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number includes four women aged 31-59; and four people aged 43-59.

Two patients are staying at the Oleksandrivska hospital, two – at the Kyiv city clinic 4; two at the Central hospital of the Ministry of Interior Affairs; and two more are self-isolated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, the number of coronavirus-infected in Kyiv rose by seven to 47.

News
People Aged 30-45 Years Suffer Most Often From Coronavirus In Ukraine - Health Ministry
