Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 8 To 55 – Klitschko

The number of those infected with the coronavirus in Kyiv as at the Friday morning had risen by eight to 55.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number includes four women aged 31-59; and four people aged 43-59.

Two patients are staying at the Oleksandrivska hospital, two – at the Kyiv city clinic 4; two at the Central hospital of the Ministry of Interior Affairs; and two more are self-isolated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, the number of coronavirus-infected in Kyiv rose by seven to 47.