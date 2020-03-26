Cabinet Preliminarily Proposes Rada Reduce State Budget Spending On Land Reform By 33% To UAH 51 Million In 2020

Cabinet Preliminarily Proposes Rada Reduce State Budget Spending On Land Reform By 33% To UAH 51 Million In 20

The Cabinet of Ministers preliminary proposes the Verkhovna Rada reduce state budget expenditures on land reform by 33% or UAH 25.08 million to UAH 50.899 million in 2020.

This is stated in the appendix to the bill on amendments to the state budget for 2020, promulgated by the MP from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, it is also proposed to abandon the allocation of funds for land inventories and updating the cartographic basis.

At the same time, it is planned to reduce costs for antiepizootic measures 40.5 times to UAH 14.3 million.

It is proposed to reduce the funding of the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service by 12% to UAH 4.797 billion.

According to Honcharenko, this bill was proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration by the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the factions and is not officially registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, the Verkhovna Rada allocated UAH 76 million to carry out land reform in the state budget for 2020.