subscribe to newsletter
27.6 28.25
29.75 30.77
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Cabinet Preliminarily Proposes Rada Reduce State Budget Spending On Land Reform By 33% To UAH 51 Million In 2020
26 March 2020, Thursday, 18:06 6
Economy 2020-03-26T21:32:08+02:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Preliminarily Proposes Rada Reduce State Budget Spending On Land Reform By 33% To UAH 51 Million In 20

Cabinet Preliminarily Proposes Rada Reduce State Budget Spending On Land Reform By 33% To UAH 51 Million In 2020

Даша Зубкова
Rada, Verkhovna Rada, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, state budget, land reform, budget expenditures

The Cabinet of Ministers preliminary proposes the Verkhovna Rada reduce state budget expenditures on land reform by 33% or UAH 25.08 million to UAH 50.899 million in 2020.

This is stated in the appendix to the bill on amendments to the state budget for 2020, promulgated by the MP from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, it is also proposed to abandon the allocation of funds for land inventories and updating the cartographic basis.

At the same time, it is planned to reduce costs for antiepizootic measures 40.5 times to UAH 14.3 million.

It is proposed to reduce the funding of the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service by 12% to UAH 4.797 billion.

According to Honcharenko, this bill was proposed by the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration by the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the factions and is not officially registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, the Verkhovna Rada allocated UAH 76 million to carry out land reform in the state budget for 2020.

Больше новостей о: Rada Verkhovna Rada Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers state budget land reform budget expenditures

Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower Expenditures For Subsi...
Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower State Budget Revenues ...
Rada Adopts First Reading Of 2020 State Budget
Rada Approves Appointment Of Venediktova As Prosec...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 6 To 40 – Klitschko
1st Case Of Coronavirus Infection Pre-Established In Chernihiv Region - Governor Prokopenko
News
Cabinet Preliminarily Proposes Rada Reduce State Budget Spending On Land Reform By 33% To UAH 51 Million In 2020 18:06
13,500 Ukrainians Return Home From Abroad In Last 24 Hours – State Border Service 18:02
Out Of 25 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region 14 - In Obukhivskyi District, 4 - In Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi 18:00
1st Case Of Coronavirus Infection Pre-Established In Chernihiv Region - Governor Prokopenko 17:57
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 6 To 40 – Klitschko 17:54
more news
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 29 To 113 On March 24 – SESU 13:30
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24 13:53
Man Dies From Coronavirus In Ternopil Region 13:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Increases By 3 People To 34 - Klitschko 17:39
Public Health Center Receives 185 Reports On Suspicion Of Being Coronavirus-Infected On March 24 – Health Ministry 13:59
more news
UIA, SkyUp To Conduct 63 Flights To Return Ukrainians From Abroad Before April 17:55
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24 13:53
Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower Expenditures For Subsidies By UAH 8 Billion – MP Honcharenko 12:22
Shokin: Gongadze And Sheremet’s Assassination Paymaster One And The Same Person 17:53
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 43 To 156 – Health Ministry 12:07
more news
Out Of 25 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region 14 - In Obukhivskyi District, 4 - In Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok