Out Of 25 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region 14 - In Obukhivskyi District, 4 - In Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi

As of Thursday, out of the 25 patients with coronavirus in Kyiv region, 14 are in Obukhivskyi district, 4 - in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi.

The press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, 2 cases were confirmed in Brovary and 1 case in Boryspil, Stavysche, Irpin, Bila Tserkva and Bilotserkivskyi district each.

It is noted that all patients are adults, 9 of whom are on hospital treatment and 15 - on outpatient (self-isolation).

It is also reported that 80 people are with suspicion on infection in Kyiv region: 25 in Obukhivskyi district, 18 in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district, 9 in Brovarskyi district, 5 in Irpin, 4 in Bila Tserkva and Vyshhorodskyi district, 3 - in Fastivskyi district, 2 in Makarivskyi district and 1 in Belotserkivskyi, Stavischenskyi and Vasylkivskyi districts each.

Medical supervision was established for 230 contact persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, the number of patients with coronavirus in Ukraine increased by 43 people to 156.