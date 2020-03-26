subscribe to newsletter
  • 1st Case Of Coronavirus Infection Pre-Established In Chernihiv Region - Governor Prokopenko
26 March 2020, Thursday, 17:57 38
1st Case Of Coronavirus Infection Pre-Established In Chernihiv Region - Governor Prokopenko

Даша Зубкова
Chairman of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Andrii Prokopenko said that on the basis of an express test, the first case of coronavirus infection was pre-established in Chernihiv region.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prokopenko noted that to confirm or refute the diagnosis, the materials were sent for the analysis of the polymer-chain reaction (PCR).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at 10 a.m., March 26, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine rose by 43 to 156.

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 6 To 40 – Klitschko
1st Case Of Coronavirus Infection Pre-Established In Chernihiv Region - Governor Prokopenko
News
