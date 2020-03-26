subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 6 To 40 – Klitschko
26 March 2020, Thursday, 17:54 46
Events 2020-03-26T21:30:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 6 To 40 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, military man, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

The number of those infected with the coronavirus in Kyiv on Thursday rose by 6 over the Wednesday evening to 40.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The infected people are: a woman aged 35 and five men aged 28-70.

Four patients are staying at the Oleksandrivska Hospital; one military aged 70 – at a military hospital; and one person is in self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose to 34.

Out Of 25 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Region 14 - In Obukhivskyi District, 4 - In Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi
