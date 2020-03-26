Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 6 To 40 – Klitschko

The number of those infected with the coronavirus in Kyiv on Thursday rose by 6 over the Wednesday evening to 40.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The infected people are: a woman aged 35 and five men aged 28-70.

Four patients are staying at the Oleksandrivska Hospital; one military aged 70 – at a military hospital; and one person is in self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose to 34.