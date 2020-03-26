Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower Expenditures For Subsidies By UAH 8 Billion – MP Honcharenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine lower the expenditures for subsidies by UAH 8 billion.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Honcharenko also said that the Cabinet suggested that the Verkhovna Rada lower the revenues of the state budget by UAH 115 billion and raise the expenditures by UAH 96 billion.

Honcharenko added that to cover the deficit, it is offered to raise domestic borrowings by UAH 147 billion and the external ones by UAH 131 billion.

It is also offered to create a stabilization fund of UAH 124 billion within the state budget.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine zero the financing of the local elections scheduled for October 25, 2020.

