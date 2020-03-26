Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 43 To 156 – Health Ministry

As at 10 a.m., March 26, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Ukraine rose by 43 to 156.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of them was registered in Chernivtsi region (42) and in Kyiv (34).

A total of 24 coronavirus cases had been registered in Kyiv region; 16 in Ivano-Frankivsk region; 15 in Ternopil region; seven in Zaporizhia region; and 4 in Odesa region.

Two coronavirus cases had been registered in each: Zhevaho, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Lviv, and Cherkasy regions.

One case had been registered in each: Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, a total of 29 coronavirus cases were confirmed.