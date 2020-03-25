UIA, SkyUp To Conduct 63 Flights To Return Ukrainians From Abroad Before April

The Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company and the SkyUp air company intend to conduct 63 flights to return Ukrainians from abroad before April.

The companies has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 25, SkyUp will collect Ukrainians from Prague, Yerevan, Paris, Tenerife, Berlin, Malaga, Hamburg, Istanbul, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Munich, Doha, Delhi, Warsaw.

On March 26, it will bring the citizens from Prague, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt , London, Berlin, Hamburg, Mubich, Istanbul, Tel Aviv, Larnaca, Paris, Almaty.

On March 27, the Ukrainians will be collected from Prague, Antalya, Berlin, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Tallinn, Paris, Istanbul, London, Warsaw, Tel Aviv, and Vilnius.

On March 28, the air company’s planes with arrive from Prague, Paris, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Antalya, London, Vilnius.

On March 29, SkyUp will collected Ukrainian citizens from Prague, Paris, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Antalya, London, Vilnius.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Infrastructure, Vladyslav Kriklii, said that starting March 24, the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region) will conduct all flights from/to Ukraine.