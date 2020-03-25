Shokin: Gongadze And Sheremet’s Assassination Paymaster One And The Same Person

Former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, considers that the paymaster of the assassination of journalists Georgy Gongadze and Pavel Sheremet is one and the same person.

He said this in an interview for journalist Dmytro Hordon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shokin does not think that former president Leonid Kuchma was involved in the Gongadze’s murder.

He noted that the paymaster is a citizen of Ukraine.

Shokin said if he is reinstated as the prosecutor general, he will accomplish the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former prosecutor general, Ruslan Riaboshapka, considers unlikely for the investigators to find paymasters of the assassination of journalist Gongadze.