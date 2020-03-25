subscribe to newsletter
Shmyhal Instructs Infrastructure Ministry, Justice Ministry And Internal Affairs Ministry To Close Border Of Ukraine For Passenger Traffic

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ban passenger traffic across the border to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is proposed the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the relevant vice prime ministers urgently develop and submit proposals regarding the closure of the Ukrainian border for any passenger traffic," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that until March 28, Ukraine should stop any movement of passengers across the border of Ukraine.

Shmyhal stressed that this decision will be made during an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He also added that in recent weeks, the only source of coronavirus entering Ukraine was citizens who returned from abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended quarantine and introduced an emergency situation in all regions until April 24.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus from March 12 to April 3.

Since March 17, Ukraine has closed border crossing points for air, railway and bus services for 2 weeks.

Naftogaz Raises Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 0.2-2.2% To UAH 4,883-5,537 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In March
