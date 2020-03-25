Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Increases By 3 People To 34 - Klitschko

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Kyiv compared with Tuesday evening increased by three people to 34.

Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The data was provided by the Kyiv City Laboratory Center of the Ministry of Health.

All three Kyiv residents, whose laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis, are men 31, 36 and 67 years old.

Two of them recently returned from Israel, and one returned from the United Arab Emirates.

All of them were hospitalized in the Oleksandrivska Hospital in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday the number of people infected with coronavirus in Kyiv increased by three people to 31.