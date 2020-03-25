subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Increases By 3 People To 34 - Klitschko
25 March 2020, Wednesday, 17:39 71
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Increases By 3 People To 34 - Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
The number of people infected with coronavirus in Kyiv compared with Tuesday evening increased by three people to 34.

Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The data was provided by the Kyiv City Laboratory Center of the Ministry of Health.

All three Kyiv residents, whose laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis, are men 31, 36 and 67 years old.

Two of them recently returned from Israel, and one returned from the United Arab Emirates.

All of them were hospitalized in the Oleksandrivska Hospital in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday the number of people infected with coronavirus in Kyiv increased by three people to 31.

Naftogaz Raises Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 0.2-2.2% To UAH 4,883-5,537 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In March
