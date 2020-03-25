subscribe to newsletter
27.45 28.2
29.5 30.5
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Public Health Center Receives 185 Reports On Suspicion Of Being Coronavirus-Infected On March 24 – Health Ministry
25 March 2020, Wednesday, 13:59 94
Events 2020-03-25T20:45:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Public Health Center Receives 185 Reports On Suspicion Of Being Coronavirus-Infected On March 24 – Health Mini

Public Health Center Receives 185 Reports On Suspicion Of Being Coronavirus-Infected On March 24 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Public Health Center, Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

On March 24, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 185 reports on suspicion of being infected with coronavirus.

This follows from a statement by the Health Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at 10 a.m., March 25, a total of 113 coronavirus-infected people were registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, the Public Health Center received 111 reports on suspicion of being infected with coronavirus.

Больше новостей о: Public Health Center Coronavirus Coronavirus test COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Public Health Center Receives 111 Coronavirus Susp...
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergen...
Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Inclu...
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up ...
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24
Shmyhal Instructs Infrastructure Ministry, Justice Ministry And Internal Affairs Ministry To Close Border Of Ukraine For Passenger Traffic
News
UIA, SkyUp To Conduct 63 Flights To Return Ukrainians From Abroad Before April 17:55
Shokin: Gongadze And Sheremet’s Assassination Paymaster One And The Same Person 17:53
Naftogaz Raises Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 0.2-2.2% To UAH 4,883-5,537 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In March 17:49
Shmyhal Instructs Infrastructure Ministry, Justice Ministry And Internal Affairs Ministry To Close Border Of Ukraine For Passenger Traffic 17:41
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Increases By 3 People To 34 - Klitschko 17:39
more news
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 13 People To 97 - Health Ministry 17:27
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up To 28, Tested - To 1,297 - Klitschko 17:30
GDP Up 3.2% In 2019 – NBU 12:21
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24 13:53
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 29 To 113 On March 24 – SESU 13:30
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 11 To 84 – Health Ministry 12:14
Cabinet To Create Stabilization Fund Of UAH 200 Billion, Starts Negotiations With International Partners On State Debt’s Restructuring – Shmyhal 12:18
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24 13:53
GDP Up 3.2% In 2019 – NBU 12:21
Militants Not Allowing International Observers And Citizens To Enter Non-Government-Controlled Donbas 17:42
more news
Naftogaz Raises Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 0.2-2.2% To UAH 4,883-5,537 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In March
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok