Public Health Center Receives 185 Reports On Suspicion Of Being Coronavirus-Infected On March 24 – Health Ministry

Public Health Center Receives 185 Reports On Suspicion Of Being Coronavirus-Infected On March 24 – Health Mini

On March 24, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 185 reports on suspicion of being infected with coronavirus.

This follows from a statement by the Health Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at 10 a.m., March 25, a total of 113 coronavirus-infected people were registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, the Public Health Center received 111 reports on suspicion of being infected with coronavirus.