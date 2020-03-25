Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24

The Cabinet of Ministers extended quarantine and introduced emergency situation in all regions until April 24.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the corresponding decision at a meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision provides for the continuation of quarantine from April 3 to April 24 and the introduction of an emergency situation in all regions of Ukraine for a period of 30 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Cabinet of Ministers introduced quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus from March 12 to April 3.