Man Dies From Coronavirus In Ternopil Region

A man, 68, has died from coronavirus in Ternopil region.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from head of the press service of the Ternopil City Council, Mariyana Zvarych.

She said he died from complications from the disease.

The man had contacted with the first coronavirus-infected person during a funeral in Ternopil.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 29 to 113.

The disease has taken lives of three people.