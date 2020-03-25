subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By 3 People To 31 - Klitschko
25 March 2020, Wednesday
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up By 3 People To 31 - Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
The number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 3 people to 31.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Friends! The number of people that fell ill with COVID-19 in Kyiv has grown to 31 people in the capital," he wrote.

On Tuesday evening, the Kyiv City Laboratory Center of the Ministry of Health confirmed 3 cases of coronavirus.

All three sick Kyiv residents are men.

2 of them are treated at home in self-isolation.

One, 51-year-old resident of Kyiv, who returned from France, was hospitalized on March 21 at the Oleksandrivska Hospital with symptoms of ARVI.

At the moment, the laboratory center is checking 22 more samples.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 01:00 p.m. on March 24, the number of recorded cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine increased by 13 to 97.

News
Naftogaz Raises Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 0.2-2.2% To UAH 4,883-5,537 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In March
