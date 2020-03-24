subscribe to newsletter
Economy Ministry For Continuation Of Open Food Markets Work During Quarantine Period

Даша Зубкова
The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture supports the continuation of work of open food markets during the quarantine period.

The Ministry has said this in a statement with reference to the Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Taras Vysotskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are in favor of not restricting food markets, in addition, it is important to add the sale of seeds, plant protection products, seedlings and veterinary products to this list," the statement reads.

Besides, it is noted that at the moment there are no prerequisites for restricting the export of agricultural products.

Also, the work of enterprises operating in the field of agriculture and the food industry will not be limited, since they are of particular importance for ensuring food security.

For livestock complexes and processing enterprises that must work around the clock, instructions have been developed in the case that an employee who has become infected with coronavirus is identified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Stolychnyi market (Kyiv region) continues to operate during quarantine.

