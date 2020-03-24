Militants Not Allowing International Observers And Citizens To Enter Non-Government-Controlled Donbas

Militants have not been allowing international observers and citizens registered in the non-government-controlled territories in Donbas to enter these territories since March 21.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Border guards at checkpoints have noticed that Russian armed forces have not been allowing people and vehicles to pass through the demarcation line since March 21. For example, Russian militants have refused to allow people for whom the leadership of the Joint Forces made exemptions to the rule for entering the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine without explanation and returned them to the so-called ‘gray zone,’" the press service said.

According to the press service, there are temporary restrictions on crossing the demarcation line in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

However, the Joint Forces commander makes exceptions and allows people to pass through the demarcation line in circumstances that are critical to human life.

According to the press service, 429 such exceptions have been made since the introduction of restrictive measures in the country.

However, according to the press service, militants are preventing such people from passing through the demarcation line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Center for Civil Liberties has called on the United Nations, the European Union, the OSCE, and member countries pf these organizations to urge Russia to take measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in prisons in the Russian-annexed Crimea and the non-government-controlled territories in Donbas.