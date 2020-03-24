subscribe to newsletter
  Chinese Doctors Advising Ukrainian Colleagues In Teleconference Mode On Overcoming Coronavirus - Shmyhal
24 March 2020, Tuesday, 17:38 22
Politics 2020-03-24T20:45:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Chinese Doctors Advising Ukrainian Colleagues In Teleconference Mode On Overcoming Coronavirus - Shmyhal

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, China, Coronavirus, doctor, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

Chinese doctors in teleconference mode advise Ukrainian colleagues to overcome the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is at the beginning of the fight against the pandemic and the country needs to receive the advice and skills that the Chinese partners received.

According to Shmyhal, this is the first meeting in such a format, however, they intend to hold telebridges between doctors on a more regular basis in a working manner.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 01:00 p.m., on March 24, the number of recorded cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine increased by 13 to 97.

News
