Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has canceled the appointment of Serhii Yuldashev as the Prosecutor of Kyiv.

She said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

At the moment, Yuldashev is the ordinary prosecutor of the prosecutor's office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka reinstated Yuldashev as the Prosecutor of Kyiv, and he took up his duties.