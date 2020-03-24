Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up To 28, Tested - To 1,297 - Klitschko

The number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv increased to 28 people, tested for it - to 1,297 people.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the capital today, there are already 28 laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease for coronavirus, 1,297 people have been tested for this disease today," he said.

The number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv over the past day increased by 4 people.

Klitschko noted that the preferred majority of sicken in Kyiv brought this infection from abroad, since tens of thousands of Ukrainians arrive from there on special flights in the last days.

Mostly they arrive at the Boryspil airport, the smaller part of them - at the Kyiv railway station.

Klitschko is convinced that all relevant state bodies should connect to monitoring the condition of people who are staying abroad, to monitoring the sanitary and epidemiological standards for passengers on board, and also to strictly inform people that arrivals are required to stay at home exclusively on self-isolation, taking into account liability for violation of such an obligation, since, in his opinion, the uncontrolled import of coronavirus into Kyiv is currently underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv was 24 people.