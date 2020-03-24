subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 13 People To 97 - Health Ministry
24 March 2020, Tuesday
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Viktor Liashko, Chernivtsi region, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

As of 01:00 p.m., on March 24, the number of recorded cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine increased by 13 to 97.

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today 13 new cases in Chernivtsi region have already been confirmed," he said.

Thus, the number of recorded cases of the disease increased to 97, 37 of which in Chernivtsi region.

Liashko noted that all new cases were identified in contact persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 23, 11 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed, 10 of which were in Kyiv region.

26 cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 22, 6 cases on March 21, 15 cases on March 20.

Venediktova Cancels Kyiv Prosecutor Yuldashev Appointment
