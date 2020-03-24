subscribe to newsletter
27.35 28.25
29.35 30.4
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet To Create Stabilization Fund Of UAH 200 Billion, Starts Negotiations With International Partners On State Debt’s Restructuring – Shmyhal
24 March 2020, Tuesday, 12:18 13
Politics 2020-03-24T14:46:29+02:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet To Create Stabilization Fund Of UAH 200 Billion, Starts Negotiations With International Partners On St

Cabinet To Create Stabilization Fund Of UAH 200 Billion, Starts Negotiations With International Partners On State Debt’s Restructuring – Shmyhal

Даша Зубкова
Prime Minister, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, state debt, Denys Shmyhal, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, stabilization fund

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to create a stabilization fund of UAH 200 billion to support citizens and businesses, and has started negotiations with the international partners on the restructuring of the state debt.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this on the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal assured that the state has respective resources.

He also informed about the start of the negotiations on the state debt’s restructuring.

He noted that for now, the whole world is competing for money, all the countries are willing to borrow them or obtain some assistance, and Ukraine is competing today for a cheap financial resources for the budget.

In particular, Shmyhal said Ukraine was in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), European Union, European Investment Bank (EIB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and had achieved a good progress.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal said that a stabilization fund would be created to overcome the coronavirus epidemic.

Больше новостей о: Prime Minister Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers state debt Denys Shmyhal Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic stabilization fund

Cabinet Declares States Of Emergency In Donetsk, T...
Cabinet Imposes Special Duty Of 65% On Electric En...
Shmyhal Instructs Justice Ministry To Draft Bill G...
Only 49 Out Of Ukraine’s 219 Border Crossings Will...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 11 To 84 – Health Ministry
Public Health Center Receives 111 Coronavirus Suspicion Reports On March 23 – Health Ministry
News
GDP Up 3.2% In 2019 – NBU 12:21
Cabinet To Create Stabilization Fund Of UAH 200 Billion, Starts Negotiations With International Partners On State Debt’s Restructuring – Shmyhal 12:18
Public Health Center Receives 111 Coronavirus Suspicion Reports On March 23 – Health Ministry 12:16
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 11 To 84 – Health Ministry 12:14
Cabinet Declares States Of Emergency In Donetsk, Ternopil And Cherkasy Regions 17:33
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 26 To 73 – Health Ministry 11:58
Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Including 250,000 Coronavirus Express-Tests From China 12:05
13 Of 24 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Are In Hospital 17:22
Cabinet Declares States Of Emergency In Donetsk, Ternopil And Cherkasy Regions 17:33
To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund 12:03
more news
Cabinet To Create Stabilization Fund Of UAH 200 Billion, Starts Negotiations With International Partners On State Debt’s Restructuring – Shmyhal 12:18
Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Including 250,000 Coronavirus Express-Tests From China 12:05
Presidential Office Does Not Cancel Business Trips Of Its Employees Over Coronavirus 12:08
GDP Up 3.2% In 2019 – NBU 12:21
Zelenskyy Discusses Expansion Of Financial Assistance For Ukraine With IMF Managing Director Georgieva 12:00
more news
Cabinet To Create Stabilization Fund Of UAH 200 Billion, Starts Negotiations With International Partners On State Debt’s Restructuring – Shmyhal
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok