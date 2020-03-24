Cabinet To Create Stabilization Fund Of UAH 200 Billion, Starts Negotiations With International Partners On State Debt’s Restructuring – Shmyhal

Cabinet To Create Stabilization Fund Of UAH 200 Billion, Starts Negotiations With International Partners On St

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to create a stabilization fund of UAH 200 billion to support citizens and businesses, and has started negotiations with the international partners on the restructuring of the state debt.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this on the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal assured that the state has respective resources.

He also informed about the start of the negotiations on the state debt’s restructuring.

He noted that for now, the whole world is competing for money, all the countries are willing to borrow them or obtain some assistance, and Ukraine is competing today for a cheap financial resources for the budget.

In particular, Shmyhal said Ukraine was in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), European Union, European Investment Bank (EIB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and had achieved a good progress.

