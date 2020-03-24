subscribe to newsletter
  Public Health Center Receives 111 Coronavirus Suspicion Reports On March 23 – Health Ministry
Public Health Center Receives 111 Coronavirus Suspicion Reports On March 23 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
On March 23, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 111 coronavirus suspicion reports.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at 10 a.m., March 24, a total of 84 new coronavirus cases were registered.

The largest number of the infected people is registered in Kyiv (29) and in Chernivtsi region (25 people).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 114 coronavirus suspicion reports.

Cabinet To Create Stabilization Fund Of UAH 200 Billion, Starts Negotiations With International Partners On State Debt’s Restructuring – Shmyhal
