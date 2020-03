Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 11 To 84 – Health Ministry

As at 10 a.m., March 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine had risen by 11 to 84.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

New cases were registered in Kyiv region (10) and in Ternopil region (1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, 26 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.