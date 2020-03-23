MPs Dubynskyi, Honcharenko: Yemets To Resign

Verkhovna Rada Members Oleksandr Dubynskyi (Servant of the People faction) and Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity) claim that Health Minister Illia Yemets intends to resign.

Dubynskyi wrote about this on his Facebook page, and Honcharenko - in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, Honcharenko wrote that, according to his sources, Yemets failed to establish the work of the Ministry and, in the context of the epidemic of the Covid-19 coronavirus, could not prepare a real plan to counter the virus.

The MP noted that for this reason a decision was made to resign, and now final approvals are underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yemets said that he considers it necessary to impose a state of emergency due to coronavirus.