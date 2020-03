Russia Allows Residents From Donbas To Enter Its Territory

The Russian Federation has permitted residents from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) to enter its territory.

This follows from an order of the Russian Government 671-р dated March 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 13, Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, reported on registration of 12 coronavirus cases in Horlivka (Donetsk region).