SBI To Question Ex-Prime Minister Honcharuk In Case Upon Alleged Neglect Of Duty Of Cabinet During Counteraction To Coronavirus – Source

SBI To Question Ex-Prime Minister Honcharuk In Case Upon Alleged Neglect Of Duty Of Cabinet During Counteracti

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) intends to summon former prime minister, Oleksii Honcharuk, for interrogation within the framework of the case opened upon alleged neglect of duty of Cabinet of Ministers officials during the counteraction to the Covid-19.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the SBI.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO opened a case upon alleged neglect of duty of the Cabinet in taking measures against the spread of the coronavirus.