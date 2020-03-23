subscribe to newsletter
27.05 28.1
29 30.35
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI To Question Ex-Prime Minister Honcharuk In Case Upon Alleged Neglect Of Duty Of Cabinet During Counteraction To Coronavirus – Source
23 March 2020, Monday, 17:24 34
Politics 2020-03-23T23:18:15+02:00
Ukrainian news
SBI To Question Ex-Prime Minister Honcharuk In Case Upon Alleged Neglect Of Duty Of Cabinet During Counteracti

SBI To Question Ex-Prime Minister Honcharuk In Case Upon Alleged Neglect Of Duty Of Cabinet During Counteraction To Coronavirus – Source

Даша Зубкова
interrogation, SBI, Oleksii Honcharuk, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, summon, former prime minister

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) intends to summon former prime minister, Oleksii Honcharuk, for interrogation within the framework of the case opened upon alleged neglect of duty of Cabinet of Ministers officials during the counteraction to the Covid-19.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the SBI.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO opened a case upon alleged neglect of duty of the Cabinet in taking measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Больше новостей о: interrogation SBI Oleksii Honcharuk Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic summon former prime minister

Court Urges SBI To Dismiss Case Upon Alleged Tax E...
SBI Awaiting Poroshenko For Interrogation In Case ...
Rada Dismisses Honcharuk
13 Of 24 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Are In ...
13 Of 24 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Are In Hospital
SBI To Question Ex-Prime Minister Honcharuk In Case Upon Alleged Neglect Of Duty Of Cabinet During Counteraction To Coronavirus – Source
News
Cabinet Declares States Of Emergency In Donetsk, Ternopil And Cherkasy Regions 17:33
MPs Dubynskyi, Honcharenko: Yemets To Resign 17:29
Russia Allows Residents From Donbas To Enter Its Territory 17:27
SBI To Question Ex-Prime Minister Honcharuk In Case Upon Alleged Neglect Of Duty Of Cabinet During Counteraction To Coronavirus – Source 17:24
13 Of 24 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Are In Hospital 17:22
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 26 To 73 – Health Ministry 11:58
Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Including 250,000 Coronavirus Express-Tests From China 12:05
Zelenskyy Discusses Expansion Of Financial Assistance For Ukraine With IMF Managing Director Georgieva 12:00
To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund 12:03
Presidential Office Does Not Cancel Business Trips Of Its Employees Over Coronavirus 12:08
more news
Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Including 250,000 Coronavirus Express-Tests From China 12:05
Presidential Office Does Not Cancel Business Trips Of Its Employees Over Coronavirus 12:08
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 26 To 73 – Health Ministry 11:58
Zelenskyy Discusses Expansion Of Financial Assistance For Ukraine With IMF Managing Director Georgieva 12:00
To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund 12:03
more news
Russia Allows Residents From Donbas To Enter Its Territory
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok