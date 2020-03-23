13 Of 24 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Are In Hospital

13 of 24 patients with coronavirus in Kyiv are hospitalized in hospitals, 11 are on self-isolation at home.

This was stated by the mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv city state administration, Vitali Klitschko, at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today 13 patients are in hospitals in our city, 11 patients are on self-isolation and receive treatment at home under the supervision of doctors," he said.

Over the past day, Kyiv received another 14 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the total number of cases is 24 people.

Of the 14 cases confirmed in the last day in Kyiv, 8 are women aged 25 to 49 years, 6 are men aged 23 to 56 years.

Klitschko said that out of all the cases confirmed in Kyiv, 22 cases of infection were confirmed in citizens who returned from European countries, such as France, Spain, Germany, and 2 cases were local infection of patients in Zhytomyr region and in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, 594 people were tested by express tests, 22 test samples were sent to the Kyiv city laboratory center of the Ministry of Health for confirmation or refutation.

Klitschko also noted that a separate task force has been created from doctors and managers, which receives all the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, Klitschko announced that family doctors would be able to diagnose coronavirus at home in a patient.