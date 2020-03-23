subscribe to newsletter
27.05 28.1
29 30.35
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 13 Of 24 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Are In Hospital
23 March 2020, Monday, 17:22 132
Events 2020-03-23T23:15:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
13 Of 24 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Are In Hospital

13 Of 24 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Are In Hospital

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

13 of 24 patients with coronavirus in Kyiv are hospitalized in hospitals, 11 are on self-isolation at home.

This was stated by the mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv city state administration, Vitali Klitschko, at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today 13 patients are in hospitals in our city, 11 patients are on self-isolation and receive treatment at home under the supervision of doctors," he said.

Over the past day, Kyiv received another 14 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the total number of cases is 24 people.

Of the 14 cases confirmed in the last day in Kyiv, 8 are women aged 25 to 49 years, 6 are men aged 23 to 56 years.

Klitschko said that out of all the cases confirmed in Kyiv, 22 cases of infection were confirmed in citizens who returned from European countries, such as France, Spain, Germany, and 2 cases were local infection of patients in Zhytomyr region and in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, 594 people were tested by express tests, 22 test samples were sent to the Kyiv city laboratory center of the Ministry of Health for confirmation or refutation.

Klitschko also noted that a separate task force has been created from doctors and managers, which receives all the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, Klitschko announced that family doctors would be able to diagnose coronavirus at home in a patient.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Coronavirus quarantine coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Presidential Office Does Not Cancel Business Trips...
Court Fines Woman UAH 17,000 For Violating Quarant...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine U...
Avakov Not Seeing Need For Curfew Now
13 Of 24 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Are In Hospital
SBI To Question Ex-Prime Minister Honcharuk In Case Upon Alleged Neglect Of Duty Of Cabinet During Counteraction To Coronavirus – Source
News
Cabinet Declares States Of Emergency In Donetsk, Ternopil And Cherkasy Regions 17:33
MPs Dubynskyi, Honcharenko: Yemets To Resign 17:29
Russia Allows Residents From Donbas To Enter Its Territory 17:27
SBI To Question Ex-Prime Minister Honcharuk In Case Upon Alleged Neglect Of Duty Of Cabinet During Counteraction To Coronavirus – Source 17:24
13 Of 24 Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Are In Hospital 17:22
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 26 To 73 – Health Ministry 11:58
Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Including 250,000 Coronavirus Express-Tests From China 12:05
Zelenskyy Discusses Expansion Of Financial Assistance For Ukraine With IMF Managing Director Georgieva 12:00
To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund 12:03
Presidential Office Does Not Cancel Business Trips Of Its Employees Over Coronavirus 12:08
more news
Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Including 250,000 Coronavirus Express-Tests From China 12:05
Presidential Office Does Not Cancel Business Trips Of Its Employees Over Coronavirus 12:08
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 26 To 73 – Health Ministry 11:58
Zelenskyy Discusses Expansion Of Financial Assistance For Ukraine With IMF Managing Director Georgieva 12:00
To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund 12:03
more news
Russia Allows Residents From Donbas To Enter Its Territory
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok