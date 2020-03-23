Presidential Office Does Not Cancel Business Trips Of Its Employees Over Coronavirus

The Presidential Office has not cancelled business trips of its employees over the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows from a reply of the Presidential Office to the respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the coronavirus pandemic, five foreign top officials cancelled their planned visits to Ukraine.

In particular, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, cancelled his visit to Ukraine scheduled for March 15-17; and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, cancelled his visit scheduled for March 16-20.

Besides, the visits have cancelled by President of the Republic of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda; President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili; and President of the Swiss Confederation, Simonetta Sommaruga; scheduled for March 19-20, March 20-21 and March 24-26 respectively.