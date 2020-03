Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Including 250,000 Coronavirus Express-Tests From China

Ukraine has delivered the first lot of medical cargo including 250,000 coronavirus express-tests.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The amount of the products except for the express-tests is not reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is in the anti-coronavirus quarantine until April 3.