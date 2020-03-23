To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund

The Pension Fund states that to pay additional UAH 1,000 to Ukrainian pensioners receiving under UAH 5,000, the state and the fund’s budgets will require respective amendments.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the Pension Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Social Policy, Maryna Lazebna, promises to provide timely payment of pensions and automatic re-registration of social allowances.

On March 2, former prime minister, Oleksii Honcharuk, said that the decision on indexation of pensions had not been taken and was being considered.