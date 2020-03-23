subscribe to newsletter
27.05 28.1
29 30.35
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund
23 March 2020, Monday, 12:03 13
Economy 2020-03-23T12:45:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund

To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund

Даша Зубкова
Pension Fund, pension, state budget

The Pension Fund states that to pay additional UAH 1,000 to Ukrainian pensioners receiving under UAH 5,000, the state and the fund’s budgets will require respective amendments.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the Pension Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Social Policy, Maryna Lazebna, promises to provide timely payment of pensions and automatic re-registration of social allowances.

On March 2, former prime minister, Oleksii Honcharuk, said that the decision on indexation of pensions had not been taken and was being considered.

Больше новостей о: Pension Fund pension state budget

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 26 To 73 – Health Ministry
Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Including 250,000 Coronavirus Express-Tests From China
News
Presidential Office Does Not Cancel Business Trips Of Its Employees Over Coronavirus 12:08
Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Including 250,000 Coronavirus Express-Tests From China 12:05
To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund 12:03
Zelenskyy Discusses Expansion Of Financial Assistance For Ukraine With IMF Managing Director Georgieva 12:00
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 26 To 73 – Health Ministry 11:58
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 26 To 73 – Health Ministry 11:58
Zelenskyy Discusses Expansion Of Financial Assistance For Ukraine With IMF Managing Director Georgieva 12:00
Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Including 250,000 Coronavirus Express-Tests From China 12:05
To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund 12:03
Presidential Office Does Not Cancel Business Trips Of Its Employees Over Coronavirus 12:08
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 26 To 73 – Health Ministry 11:58
Zelenskyy Discusses Expansion Of Financial Assistance For Ukraine With IMF Managing Director Georgieva 12:00
To Pay Extra UAH 1,000 To Pensioners State Budget Requires Amendments – Pension Fund 12:03
Ukraine Delivers 1st Lot Of Medical Products Including 250,000 Coronavirus Express-Tests From China 12:05
Presidential Office Does Not Cancel Business Trips Of Its Employees Over Coronavirus 12:08
more news
Zelenskyy Discusses Expansion Of Financial Assistance For Ukraine With IMF Managing Director Georgieva
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok