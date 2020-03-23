subscribe to newsletter
Zelenskyy Discusses Expansion Of Financial Assistance For Ukraine With IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Даша Зубкова
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed expansion of the financial assistance for Ukraine during a phone conversation with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parties discussed the financial and economic situation in Ukraine in view of the spread of the coronavirus.

Zelenskyy informed the head of the IMF about the state of affairs in the country and the measures taken to stop the spread of the Covid-19.

The parties agreed to coordinate joint actions to expands the support programs for Ukraine by the international partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU hopes for the financial assistance from the information, World Bank, European Commission and other donors to fight against the consequences of the coronavirus.

