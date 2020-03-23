subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 26 To 73 – Health Ministry
23 March 2020, Monday, 11:58 44
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 26 To 73 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine as at 10:30 p.m., March 22 rose by 26 over the data available as at 9 p.m., March 21 to 73.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the last day, a total of 20 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kyiv (a total of 29), three in Ivano-Frankivsk region; and one case in each: Kyiv, Lviv and Cherkasy regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by six to 47 as at 9 p.m., March 21.

