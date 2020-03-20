Court Fines Woman UAH 17,000 For Violating Quarantine Rules In Kyiv

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has fined a woman UAH 17,000 for violating the rules of quarantine.

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court found that a resident of the city of Kyiv carried out the sale of foodstuffs in an unspecified place, thereby violating the sanitary and anti-epidemic rules during the period of quarantine.

It is noted that this is the first decision in the case for violation of quarantine rules.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police drew up 405 administrative protocols and began six criminal proceedings for violating quarantine rules.