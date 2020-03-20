Klitschko Admits Cancellation Of Public Transport Routes

The mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, admits the cancellation of public transport routes in the case of an increase in the number of coronavirus diseases in Kyiv.

He said this on the air of the 112 Ukraine TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also admits the introduction of a state of emergency in Ukraine in the coming days in the case of the further spread of coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv allocated UAH 260 million from the reserve fund to fight against coronavirus.

There are 26 laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ukraine, 3 of them in Kyiv.