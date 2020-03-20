Avakov Not Seeing Need For Curfew Now

Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov does not see the need to impose a curfew at the moment because of quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The Minister did not provide other information.

Earlier, Avakov’s adviser Ivan Varchenko said that in Ukraine it is already necessary to impose a curfew and a number of other restrictive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced quarantine from March 12 to April 3 throughout the country due to coronavirus.