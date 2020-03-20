Virology Laboratory Of Public Health Center Conducts 700 Covid-19 Tests

The virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine has conducted over 700 coronavirus tests.

The Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The data was available as at 8 p.m., March 19.

The laboratory is examining the people suspected of being infected with Covid-19 and those, who were in potential contact with them.

In compliance with the Our World in Data resource, as at March 17, Italy had conducted 148,700 tests (while the number of the sick was over 31,000); Poland – 8,000 (355), Belarus – 16,000 (51), and Russian – 116,000 (199).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at the evening of March 17, the laboratory had examined over 640 specimens.