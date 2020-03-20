PrivatBank Launches Online Government Bonds Purchase And Sale Service

On March 20, 2020, PrivatBank has expanded the list of securities services for its clients, having introduced an opportunity to buy and sell government domestic loan bonds online via Privat24.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first two months of 2020, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 28.3 billion and USD 2020 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

In 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.