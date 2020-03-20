Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board Member Leschenko Declares Bonus Of UAH 332,100 In March

Member of the supervisory board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, Serhii Leschenko, has declared a bonus of UAH 332,063 for his work in March.

This follows from the data posted in the State Declarations Register, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, on March 6, Leschenko obtained a bonus of UAH 332,063.

The source of the funds is the employer – Ukrzaliznytsia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia appointed former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, Serhii Leschenko, as the chairperson of the committee on compliance and anti-corruption.