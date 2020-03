1st Case Of Recovery From Coronavirus Registered In Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has registered the first case of recovery from the coronavirus.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his latest video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy congratulated the man and the whole country on such news.

The President called on the Ukrainians to keep calm and stay in isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 26 coronavirus cases have been laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, three cases were lethal.