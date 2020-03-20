Interior Minister Adviser Varchenko Expecting Introduction Of Curfew Restrictions To Counteract Coronavirus

Adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs, Ivan Varchenko, expects introduction of curfew restrictions to counteract the spread of the coronavirus.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Varchenko expecting imposition of the state of emergency all over Ukraine in the near future.

The said post is no absent on his Facebook page.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr regions decided to introduce the state of emergency over confirmed coronavirus cases there.