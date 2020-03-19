IMF Appoints Okamoto As First Deputy Managing Director

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Geoffrey Okamoto as its first deputy managing director.

The International Monetary Fund announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the IMF Executive Board approved the expedited appointment of Okamoto as first deputy managing director, effective March 19, 2020.

According to the statement, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva originally proposed his appointment on March 12, 2020 with an effective start date of March 30.

"Given the exceptional challenges that our member countries are facing with the Covid-19 pandemic, I am very pleased that the IMF’s Executive Board has agreed to advance Geoffrey’s appointment,”. Georgieva said.

According to the statement, Okamoto most recently served as U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for International Finance and Development, where he was charged with overseeing global financial markets; managing coordination with the G-7, G-20 and Financial Stability Board; overseeing international monetary affairs; negotiating on regional and bilateral economic issues; and overseeing U.S. participation in international financial institutions.

He previously served as the U.S. Treasury’s Acting Under Secretary for International Affairs and has led the Treasury Department’s negotiations on trade with China.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, David Lipton decided to resign from the post of first deputy managing director of the IMF in February this year.

Lipton became the first deputy managing director in September 2011.