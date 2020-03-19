Health Ministry Records 1 Coronavirus Case In Kyiv, 1 In Zhytomyr

The Ministry of Health recorded one case of coronavirus infection in Kyiv and one in Zhytomyr on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health has announced this in the Telegram channel dedicated to the coronavirus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The patients are isolated and receive symptomatic treatment.

As of the current moment, 18 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Ukraine, two of which are fatal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 18, two new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine.