Zhytomyr Mayor Sukhomlyn: 1 More Ukrainian Falls Ill With Coronavirus In Zhytomyr

One more Ukrainian has fallen ill with coronavirus in Zhytomyr.

Zhytomyr Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn has said this in a video message on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we have the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Zhytomyr," he said.

The Mayor said that the person is 56 years old, and he returned from Austria.

According to the Mayor, the patient's condition is satisfactory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 18, two new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine, the number of cases increased to 16 people.