subscribe to newsletter
27.2 28.3
29.2 30.9
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Zhytomyr Mayor Sukhomlyn: 1 More Ukrainian Falls Ill With Coronavirus In Zhytomyr
19 March 2020, Thursday, 18:08 94
Events 2020-03-20T01:00:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zhytomyr Mayor Sukhomlyn: 1 More Ukrainian Falls Ill With Coronavirus In Zhytomyr

Zhytomyr Mayor Sukhomlyn: 1 More Ukrainian Falls Ill With Coronavirus In Zhytomyr

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Zhytomyr, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

One more Ukrainian has fallen ill with coronavirus in Zhytomyr.

Zhytomyr Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn has said this in a video message on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we have the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Zhytomyr," he said.

The Mayor said that the person is 56 years old, and he returned from Austria.

According to the Mayor, the patient's condition is satisfactory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 18, two new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine, the number of cases increased to 16 people.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Zhytomyr Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epi...
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Will Take Part In Forum O...
Ukrzaliznytsia To Bring Ukrainians From Poland On ...
2 More Cases Registered In Chernivtsi Region – Pub...
Health Ministry Records 1 Coronavirus Case In Kyiv, 1 In Zhytomyr
Zhytomyr Mayor Sukhomlyn: 1 More Ukrainian Falls Ill With Coronavirus In Zhytomyr
News
Health Ministry Initiating Additional UAH 188 Million Redistribution To Fight Against Coronavirus 18:24
IMF Appoints Okamoto As First Deputy Managing Director 18:22
Health Ministry Expecting Delivery Of New Batch Of Coronavirus Tests For 1 Million Samples By March 23 18:19
Lovochkin: Healthcare Workers Cannot Quarantine Themselves; Government Must Secure Their Protection 18:18
In Part Of Kyiv Pharmacies There Is No Paracetamol 18:16
more news
Kyiv Region Imposes State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus 13:46
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Fight Against Spread Of Coronavirus 13:41
Ukrainian Tourists Will Be Evacuated From Egypt Within 3 Days - Foreign Ministry 18:31
Police Start Investigate Death Of Woman From Coronavirus In Chernivtsi Due To Alleged Negligence Of Health Workers 17:56
Venediktova Not Planning To Dismiss Deputy Prosecutor Generals 13:28
more news
JFO Units Ready To Fight Coronavirus 18:27
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Fight Against Spread Of Coronavirus 13:41
Venediktova Not Planning To Dismiss Deputy Prosecutor Generals 13:28
Kyiv Region Imposes State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus 13:46
Shmyhal Instructs Justice Ministry To Draft Bill Granting President Power To Introduce State Of Emergency If Rada Unable To Convene 17:53
more news
Health Ministry Expecting Delivery Of New Batch Of Coronavirus Tests For 1 Million Samples By March 23
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok