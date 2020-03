Ukrzaliznytsia To Bring Ukrainians From Poland On 4 Trains From Przemysl On March 20

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company intends to bring Ukrainian citizens from Poland on four trains from Przemysl on March 20.

The Ministry of Infrastructure has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the trains will go to Przemysl without any passengers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is in talks with the governments of Germany, Czechia and Poland regarding the return of the Ukrainians by railway.